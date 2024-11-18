Scotland's loneliness crisis: Expert advice for tackling winter isolation

With Scotland now home to the highest percentage of single-person households in the UK, the issue of loneliness has become increasingly pressing, particularly among younger adults. A recent survey found that 16-24 year-olds are among the groups most affected, with nearly 39% of students reporting a decline in mental health after starting university. This highlights the significant challenges many face when transitioning to independent living.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Loneliness is a major mental health issue for young people this time of year, with nearly three-quarters of students feeling lonely or isolated based on a recent survey. Students with low mental health were likely not to have made friends at university, with 1 in 5 claiming they had no friends

To help students and those experiencing loneliness, particularly around this time of year Mystudenthalls.com has teamed up with award-winning GP and student health and well-being expert, Dr Dominique Thompson, to provide her tips to help combat loneliness.

Explaining loneliness

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

16-24 year olds have some of the highest rates of loneliness

Dr Dominique explains: “Loneliness is a psychological state that is associated with gaps in a person’s social relationships. Humans are inherently social, meaning that we rely on social interaction and cooperation to survive and thrive in our environment; once you strip this away, you are left feeling lonely and vulnerable.

“While “loneliness” and “social isolation” are often used interchangeably, they do not mean the same thing. Therefore, even if you are not isolated, you may still experience feelings of loneliness.”

How to manage and deal with the feeling of loneliness

“Firstly, when you’re feeling lonely, be reassured that many people are feeling the same and these feelings are valid. The first consideration is to take things slow. Don’t force yourself to do anything you feel uncomfortable with.

With searches around SAD on the rise, it's clear that students are more aware of how seasonal changes affect their mood. To help combat loneliness during these challenging times, here are some key tips:”

1. Understand SAD’s impact

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Dominique explains “Seasonal Affective Disorder is closely tied to the reduction in daylight hours, which can exacerbate feelings of isolation and loneliness. To counter this, prioritise exposure to natural light during the day. Go for walks while it’s light and make sure you get out in nature to get some fresh air - this will go a long way to help improve your mental well-being.”

2. Take advantage of societies

A report from 2021 found more than a third of students said their friendships came from involvement in student societies [3]. Joining clubs and societies can be one of the most effective ways to combat loneliness at university. Dr Dominique explains “Loneliness has been linked to poorer physical health and sleep problems in young people. You have to try to find social opportunities like clubs and societies to help combat this.”

“Even though colder months might make it harder to meet outside, many clubs now offer a mix of virtual and in-person meetups. These activities allow you to gradually build connections, which is crucial for combating feelings of isolation.”

3. Use technology to stay connected

While face-to-face interaction is ideal, don’t underestimate the value of digital connections, Dr Dominique emphasises “We hear a lot about the harmful aspects of spending too much time online, especially with regards to mental health – but while in-person contact may be what you crave more than anything, your digital lives also play a key role in keeping you connected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Engaging with others outside of your household or student flat is extremely important for your mental health, and connecting with other people virtually can gradually build up your confidence, rather than jumping into social situations at the deep end if you need to ease in. When it comes to managing loneliness, remember the quality of your relationships is more important than the quantity.”

4. It’s okay to feel lonely

Loneliness is not uncommon, Dr Dominique explains “Sometimes the stigma around loneliness can make us feel worse, but it’s absolutely okay to feel lonely and can even sometimes empower us to make positive changes or take up a new hobby.

“Try sharing how you feel with someone you trust. Getting honest and vulnerable with someone can help create connections and show others how you feel when they may not even realise it. This can improve those quality relationships”

5. Seek Support if Needed

Dr Dominique adds “If your feelings of loneliness persist and are affecting your well-being most of the time, you may find it beneficial to speak to a professional. Your university’s mental health services or counselling service is a great first step, or chat through your feelings with your GP. They will have a wealth of experience and resources to support your specific needs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a final note Dr Dominique said “Winter can be tough, but you don't need to get through it alone. Find new ways to meet other people and lighten your load through the darkest days of the year.”

For more information on building better mental health at university visit: https://www.mystudenthalls.com/news/student-well-being-a-guide-to-building-better-mental-health-in-university/#how-to-manage-and-deal-with-the-feeling-of-loneliness

For students who are concerned or who would like more information you can visit: