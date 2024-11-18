Scotland Weather: New Snow and Ice Warning Issued Today

The Met Office has issued a new weather warning for snow and ice across much of Scotland this week.

The yellow warning will be in effect from 4pm on Monday, November 18 to 10am on Wednesday, November 20. It will affect areas including the Highlands, Grampian, and the Northern Isles.

According to the Met Office, there is a chance of disruption and difficult travel conditions during this time.

What to Expect from the Snow and Ice Warning:

Untreated pavements and cycle paths may become impassable.

There’s a small chance of power cuts, and other services like mobile phone coverage might be affected.

Some rural communities could become cut off.

Injuries may occur due to slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Travel delays on roads are possible, with some vehicles and passengers potentially getting stranded. Rail and air travel may also be delayed or cancelled.

What is a Yellow Weather Warning?

A yellow weather warning means that certain weather conditions could cause some low-level impacts, like travel delays, in specific areas. It’s a heads-up that conditions may be a little challenging, but most people can still go about their day as usual.