Scotland bowled out the former world champions for 118 in Hobart

Scotland have got their T20 World Cup campaign off to a fantastic start with a victory against former world champions West Indies by 42 runs.

Scotland batted first in Hobart and put on 160-5 with opening batter George Munsey scoring an unbeaten 66 from 53 balls.

Calum MacLeod scored 23 from 14 in the middle order to push Scotland towards a defendable total. Jason Holder was the pick of the bowlers for the West Indies as he finished with figures of 2-14 from his three overs.

In reply, the West Indies made a steady start to their innings but Scotland made the breakthrough in just the third over. They then proceeded to collapse through the middle order with six batters failing to pass double figures.

Scotlands Michael Leask (C) celebrates with teammates after dismissing West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran

The wickets were spread around the Scottish bowlers with Michael Leask, Brad Wheal and Mark Whatt each picking up at least two wickets.

Jason Holder rallied for his side with a solid cameo in the middle order, but it was to no avail as wickets continued to fall around him.

Holder was the final wicket to fall as he finally departed for a hearty 38 runs- Safyaan Sharif Picked up the all important wicket.

