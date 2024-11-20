Scotland named as home to some of the best gift-givers in the UK

Residents from Scotland have been revealed as some of the best gift-givers in the UK, according to new research from leading photo printing company, CEWE.

· Scotland is home to some of the best gift-givers in the UK

· 73% of people admit they’ve been disappointed by a Christmas gift

· Novelty gifts, household mops, unwanted duplicates and socks are some of the worst presents

· Mums reign as the best gift-givers, while dads take the crown for the worst

· 75% believe the best presents aren’t about the price tag – thoughtfulness and sentiment are what really counts

With Christmas just six weeks away, new research by CEWE has uncovered that the best gift-givers in the UK live in Scotland, the South West and the North East.

The recent survey of 2,000 adults uncovers not only surprising gifting habits but also the gifts that are most loved - and those that are best left on the shelf.

73% of Brits have been disappointed by a Christmas gift - sometimes from presents so off the mark, it’s clear they should have been left on the shelf. Leading the list of most unwanted presents are novelty gifts (26%), items people already own (22%), perhaps unsurprisingly the classic pair of socks (20%), and an ugly Christmas jumper (11%). But some gifts have left Brits truly astonished, with the survey reporting single pieces of fruit, household mops, calculators and even lumps of coal – items more likely to spark confusion than festive cheer.

In contrast, clothes (31%), perfume (24%), and jewellery (24%) continue to be well-loved choices that rarely miss, topping the list of the best presents. Surprises (16%) and sentimentality (15%) also ranked highly of things we value in a gift. Personalised gifts, such as photo books and calendars, are particularly popular, with 40% saying they are their favourite kind of present, and 20% admitting they haven’t received one but would like to.

The results also reveal a festive family rivalry in gift-giving, with mums earning the crown as the UK’s best Christmas gift-givers. Dads, however, have landed firmly on the “naughty” list being named the worst present buyers and most likely to disappoint with their choice of gift.

For most Brits, Christmas shopping is no easy feat. We spend the most time selecting presents for our partners (42%), followed by parents (25%) and siblings (10%).

The top reasons for gift disappointment include receiving something that doesn’t match our interests (36%), getting something unusable (23%), and realising it’s a re-gift (18%). When faced with a less-than-perfect present, our reactions vary: 36% express genuine gratitude, 33% pretend to like it, and 17% quietly set the gift aside until after Christmas.

To highlight the results of the survey, CEWE has partnered with actress, Lacey Turner, to explore the dos and don’ts of gifting in the run-up to Christmas.

Lacey comments: “I’ll be honest; I’ve received a few disappointing gifts - like the time I received a football shirt - but I’ve also been lucky enough to receive some truly meaningful ones, especially the personalised gifts from my children. Over the years, I’ve learned that the best presents are the ones that come from the heart and are filled with thought and care.”

