Scotland Leads Footfall Recovery Across UK Town Centres

The latest Town Centre Visitor Report from Place Informatics, the UK's leader in visitor behaviour analytics, reveals a positive national shift, with average UK town centre footfall increasing by 2.87% year-on-year. While this points to a broader recovery, the data also highlights significant regional differences, though encouragingly, every region across the UK experienced some level of growth.

Using data from over 2,300 town centres, retail destinations, and tourism sites, the report highlights key regional trends, providing councils, BIDs, and local businesses with vital insights to drive strategic planning, attract visitors, and target investment.

Key Town Centre Visitor Trends – March 2025

Scotland saw the highest growth with a 5.52% increase in footfall.

London followed closely with 4.37%, while the South-East saw 3.52% growth.

Other regions performing above the national average included North-West: +2.58%, Yorkshire and the Humber: +2.46%, South-West: +2.41% and West Midlands: +2.24%

More modest growth was recorded in the North-East: +1.55%, Wales: +1.54%, Northern Ireland: +1.22%, East Midlands: +1.20% and East Anglia: +1.16%

These figures signal a cautious but optimistic rebound in visitor numbers, with all UK regions experiencing year-on-year growth in March for the first time in recent reporting.

The overall increase in footfall likely reflects a combination of rising consumer confidence, easing inflation, and signs of economic recovery across the UK. Recent data from the Office for National Statistics shows that the UK economy returned to growth in early 2025, with modest GDP increases and improving retail sales figures contributing to a more optimistic outlook.

At a local level, seasonal promotions, community events, and efforts to rejuvenate high streets—including government-backed regeneration schemes—have played a key role in attracting more people back to town centres. As inflation stabilises and wage growth begins to level or outpace living costs, consumers are showing a greater willingness to spend and engage with local businesses, helping drive this sustained rise in footfall.

Clive Hall, CEO of Place Informatics, commented, “It’s encouraging to see footfall rising across all regions of the UK, signalling growing confidence among both visitors and local communities. While growth varies between areas, the overall trend is a positive sign as town centres prepare for the summer months. With the support of timely visitor insights, councils and businesses can make more informed decisions and make the most of the opportunities ahead.”