Sainsbury’s has cut the cost of a number of popular products to help customers with the cost of living crisis

Sainsbury’s has slashed the price of more than 40 dairy products as it aims to support customers with the rising cost of living. Sainsbury’s shoppers will be able to save up to 60% on popular dairy essentials including cheese, cream and yoghurts from today (May 30).

The supermarket chain is also adding customer favourites, such as Lurpak and Philadelphia, to its Nectar Prices campaign.

Food commercial director Rhian Bartlett said: “With the rate of grocery inflation remaining at a record high, we want to do everything we can to help our customers manage their budgets and keep prices low on the products they buy most often.

“Whenever we are paying less for the products we buy from our suppliers, we will pass those savings on to customers.

“As we see the commodity prices starting to fall for milk, we have lowered the price of over 40 own brand products in supermarkets.”

According to the Sainsbury’s website, shoppers will be able to make huge savings on commodities including coffee - down from £6.70 to £4 when you shop with your Nectar Prices card.

Last week, Sainsbury’s revealed it was combining all its own-label value ranges to a single brand, Stamford Street, to make it easier for customers to find budget-friendly everyday staples.

