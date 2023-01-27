Sainsbury’s customers can bag hundreds of Nectar points this week in their mega points giveaway

Sainsbury’s shoppers are in for a chance of winning millions of money-saving Nectar points in its first-of-a-kind ‘Big Points Bonanza.’ Nectar is giving away a total of 50 million points that savvy shoppers can use to discount their shopping over a week.

Launching on the pay-day weekend, ‘The Big Points Bonanza’ gives Nectar users three different ways to win throughout the nine-day-long promotion. The points can then be redeemed and spent on a range of deals, including money off your weekly shop, restaurant deals, petrol and coffee shops.

The Big Points Bonanza starts on January 27 and will run until February 4. Customers will have the chance to win points when they shop with Sainsbury’s.

Sam Burston, Director of Nectar & Loyalty at Sainsbury’s, said: “As our customers look for more ways to save money, we want to be able to provide great value and exciting offers for them. We want to help them to get the most out of their shopping, which is why we’ve launched The Big Points Bonanza, a nine-day bonus points event where every customer can be a winner.

“We love giving shoppers the feeling of little wins and this points giveaway is the perfect way to surprise and delight our Nectar customers this January.”

In December, Nectar customers saved £3.8 million at Sainsbury’s using personalised discounts from My Nectar Prices, as well as saving £60 million by redeeming Nectar points to take money off their bill at a range of partners.

Sainsbury’s Nectar Big Points Bonanza - how to win

1. WIN BIG: Nectar customers can enter a huge prize draw where 50 lucky shoppers will win 1 million Nectar points each, worth at least £5,000 - enough to cover a year’s worth of Sainsbury’s shopping! Customers simply need to enter on the Nectar points website between January 27 to February 4 to be in with a chance of winning.

2. WIN EVERY DAY: Across the 9 days 45 Nectar customers will win a surprise 10,000 bonus points, worth up to £50, when they shop in-store, via SmartShop or online and scan their Nectar card or app. From January 27 – February 4 there will be 5 winners each day, which will see Nectar give away a total of 450,000 points altogether.

3. EVERYONE WINS: All Nectar users shopping in Sainsbury’s supermarkets on February 4 will receive a printed coupon for bonus points, ranging from 50-5,000 points on offer. Customers just need to spend over £20 on their shop in-store and swipe their Nectar card or scan their app before checking out. Nectar customers shopping with SmartShop in supermarkets will also receive a coupon.

Nectar points - how do they work