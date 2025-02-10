Romantic getaway searches in Scotland soar – Dundee leads with 27% growth

Dundee has seen the biggest rise in people planning a Valentine’s Day break.

New search engine analysis by experts at Together Travel has revealed the area saw the largest leap in people searching for romantic getaways and 1,063 related key terms.

In 2023, the terms were searched an average of 3,360 times a month, but this rocketed to 4,270 in 2024 – that’s a 27.1% surge!

Aberdeen placed second with a 7.7% increase, and Edinburgh third with a 5.6% boost.

Nationally, Scotland saw the second highest hike, alongside England, with a 4.5% uplift in searches.

Northern Ireland led the pack with a 6.4% leap, whilst Wales saw a drop of -0.1% in searches.

Zak Ali from Together Travel - https://www.togethertravel.co.uk/ - who conducted the research, said: "The rising interest in romantic getaways highlights the desire couples have to escape and create unforgettable experiences through visiting unique and intimate retreats.

“Finding that dream destination is key to a memorable valentine’s weekend, so keep these essential tips in mind:”