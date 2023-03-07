Disney actor Zachary Levi got a little too excited when talking about his Shazam co-stars during an appearance on BBC’s The One Show.

The One Show host Roman Kemp was quick to apologise to BBC viewers for an incident involving Zachary Levi on Monday night’s episode. The Shazam actor got a little too passionate when talking about his fellow co-stars and swore live on-air.

Levi, who is also renowned for his role in Disney’s Tangled in 2010, starred as Billy Batson in 2019’s Shazam. The 42-year-old appeared on the programme alongside Dame Helen Mirren to discuss the upcoming release of Shazam: Fury of the Gods.

Speaking to The One Show presenters Roman Kemp and Alex Jones, Zachary Levi said: “You add to the mix the incredibly beautiful, talented women. Helen Mirren and Lucy Lu and Rachel Zegler who are all the daughters of Atlas and they are p****d off.”

Quickly following the actor’s slip of tongue, the Capital FM host rushed to address the viewers and said: “We would just like to apologise for any language that you may have heard a moment ago. Certain words mean different things on different sides of the world.”

Zachary Levi was left puzzled following the on-air apology, seemingly not understanding what he had said that was wrong. He enthused: “What did we say? Oh my God I can’t wait to watch this on the internet.”

An equally confused Dame Helen gestured towards her Shazam co-star and asked: “Was it me or him?”. Roman continued to make light of the situation and instead pinned the slip-up on his co-host Alex Jones.

