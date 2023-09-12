The massively popular game has 60 million players a day and will be launching on PlayStation consoles next month

Roblox has announced it will be launching on PlayStation consoles next month, bringing the game to even more players. The company revealed the game has more than 60 million daily players but has faced criticism over poor moderation of the game’s content.

The game is the most popular online computer game in the UK for under-13s, according to a recent survey . It allows players to play millions of different games, as well as giving gamers the opportunity to build their own worlds and let others play in them.

Other announcements were also made for the game, including a new way to create characters, a new communication tool called Roblox Connect and a full release of the game on Meta’s VR platform Quest. Roblox is set to launch on the Sony devices sometime next month, although an official release date is yet to be announced.

The game was previously only available on computers and mobile devices but has also recently come to the Xbox One console.

In 2020, Roblox told Bloomberg that two-thirds of children in the US between the ages of nine and 12 played the game, with a Statista survey also revealing that 400,000 UK children in the same year were also playing. The survey showed that 67% of children played the game, with its rival Minecraft, the best-selling video game of all time, sitting at just 23%.

Roblox, which refers to its players as developers, has risen in popularity for its emphasis on creation, which allows their players to create their own games. In-game developers are able to create games and worlds and even earn in-game currency, known as Robux, from other players.

Roblox has been praised for its ability to encourage young people to explore game design and be creative, although this has caused the game to face extreme scrutiny. In 2022 the NSPCC and Childline told the BBC that the number of children calling their helplines with concerns around Roblox had increased five-fold.

The new changes coming to Roblox were announced at its annual Developers Conference, where it was said the open beta version, which was released on Meta Quest earlier this year had been well-received.

Roblox is set to launch on PlayStation consoles in October

Roblox revealed the beta version had over one million downloads in the first five days and said it would get a full launch on Meta Quest later this month. The PlayStation version has been regularly requested with the exact details on when players can expect the game still remaining fairly unknown.