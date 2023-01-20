Police are investigating a video showing Rishi Sunak not wearing a seatbelt in a moving car as Prime Minister ‘accepts it was a mistake’.

Police have opened an investigation into Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after the Tory leader posted a video showing him not wearing a seatbelt in a moving car. The clip was posted on Instagram on Thursday but has since been deleted.

The breach of the law could see Mr Sunak liable to be fined up to £500. Lancashire Constabulary are looking into the incident and making further enquiries.

Downing Street has confirmed the Prime Minister apologised for what they have categorised as a “brief error of judgement”. A spokesperson for No. 10 said: “ That was a brief error of judgement. The Prime Minister removed his seatbelt to film a short clip. The Prime Minister believes everyone should wear a seatbelt. It was an error of judgement; he removed it for a short period of time to film a clip, which you’ve seen, but he accepts that was a mistake.”

The Labour Party has come out to criticise Rishi Sunak for the act with a spokesperson issuing the following statement: “Rishi Sunak doesn’t know how to manage a seatbelt, his debit card, a train service, the economy, this country. This list is growing every day, and it’s making for endless painful viewing.”

