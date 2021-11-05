Revealed: these are the richest celebrities aged 30 and under in the UK and Ireland

Ed Sheeran has topped a list of the richest celebrities aged 30 and under in the UK and Ireland.

It is the third time the 30-year-old music star has taken top spot in Heat Magazine’s The Heat Rich List 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shape Of You, Perfect and Thinking Out Loud singer is thought to have increased his worth over the past 12 months.

The Heat Rich List 2021 claims the star is now worth a staggering £236.5 million.

Who was in second place?

Former One Direction singer Harry Styles, 27, came second in the list with an estimated worth of £80 million.

Heat Magazine said that, in addition to his career in the entertainment industries, he has made “savvy investments, including a new live music arena in Manchester”.

“Harry’s gender-fluid dressing style has made him a fashion darling and he has a lucrative Gucci promo deal,” a statement added.

Who else finished in the top 10?

Pop group Little Mix came third as a collective with an estimated worth of £66.7 million, while Styles’ former One Direction bandmate, Niall Horan, was fourth with £57.5 million.

Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne, other former One Direction stars, tied in sixth with £47 million, while Zayn Malik was ninth with £38 million.

These are the top 10 richest celebrities under the age of 30 (NationalWorld)

Who tops the rich list outside the UK?

The magazine also compiled a list of the wealthiest stars outside the UK.

Reality star and make-up mogul, Kylie Jenner, claimed the top spot in the list with £773 million, followed by singer Justin Bieber with £347 million.

Liberty Poole also topped the list of this year’s Love Island contestants with an estimated £1.7 million, followed by Millie Court, who was crowned as the winner alongside Liam Reardon, with £700,000.

A list of the richest British sportswomen placed cyclist Laura Kenny top with £4.7 million, followed by US Open champion Emma Raducanu with £4 million.

The Heat Rich List uses company accounts, record sales, TV contracts and endorsements to estimate the worth of celebrities.