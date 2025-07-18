Research reveals 79% of Scottish teens indulge in more junk food over summer
Teens are heading into summer planning to consume more fast food, takeaways, junk food and snacks, compared to during term time; and endlessly social media scrolling, combined with snacking, is resulting in teens entering summer with poor eating habits.
Top data for Scotland, reveals:
- 79% of Scottish Teens Indulge in More Junk Food Over Summer, Saying It’s Time to ‘Relax the Rules’
- 72% of teenagers in Scotland are eating junk food once a week or more
- 31% of teens admit they eat a lot of sweet treats
- A fifth (19%) turn to TikTok for diet advice, despite rising misinformation
- Nearly a quarter (24%) skip breakfast
Parents of Scottish teens are worried too, with:
- Over a third lack confidence in their child’s ability to maintain a balanced diet over summer
- Nearly half (49%) fear their teen being exposed to unverified or harmful nutrition advice on social media
- Nearly a quarter (24%) of parents are concerned about their teens summer diet
“When school’s out, routines go out the window. With more time on their hands, teens often find themselves endlessly scrolling, staying up late, and grazing on quick-fix snacks that leave them running on empty,” says Tina Lond-Caulk, nutritionist and author. “But with a few small changes — like prepping healthy snacks together and keeping the kitchen stocked with real, nourishing foods, parents can make a powerful difference.”
To support teen health, Vitabiotics has launched Wellteen Multi-vitamin Gummies (RRP £14.50) tailored for teenage boys and girls. The gummies are specially designed to support the busy lives and unique nutritional needs of teenagers. Each provide 17 tailored nutrients, including iron, zinc, and vitamin D, plus special nutrients like cranberry extract for Wellteen Her.