Research reveals 79% of Scottish teens indulge in more junk food over summer

Fast food, endless scrolling, and viral snack trends are dominating British teens daily lives, research by Vitabiotics Wellteen Gummies, has revealed.

Teens are heading into summer planning to consume more fast food, takeaways, junk food and snacks, compared to during term time; and endlessly social media scrolling, combined with snacking, is resulting in teens entering summer with poor eating habits.

Top data for Scotland, reveals:

79% of Scottish Teens Indulge in More Junk Food Over Summer, Saying It’s Time to ‘Relax the Rules’

72% of teenagers in Scotland are eating junk food once a week or more

31% of teens admit they eat a lot of sweet treats

A fifth (19%) turn to TikTok for diet advice, despite rising misinformation

Nearly a quarter (24%) skip breakfast

Parents of Scottish teens are worried too, with:

Over a third lack confidence in their child’s ability to maintain a balanced diet over summer

Nearly half (49%) fear their teen being exposed to unverified or harmful nutrition advice on social media

Nearly a quarter (24%) of parents are concerned about their teens summer diet

“When school’s out, routines go out the window. With more time on their hands, teens often find themselves endlessly scrolling, staying up late, and grazing on quick-fix snacks that leave them running on empty,” says Tina Lond-Caulk, nutritionist and author. “But with a few small changes — like prepping healthy snacks together and keeping the kitchen stocked with real, nourishing foods, parents can make a powerful difference.”

