Harry S Truman was the first president in office when the Queen began her reign in 1952

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, has confirmed that himself and First Lady, Jill Biden will be attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

He was one of 14 presidents that was in office during The Queen’s long reign.

Her Majesty was surrounded by her King Charles III and Princess Anne, and reportedly died peacefully on Thursday8 September

During her 70 years as Queen, she oversaw 15 Prime Ministers, with the latest being Liz Truss who she met just two days before she died.

The Queen with then US President Donald Trump on the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. Credit: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

The United States also went through multiple president’s since she took the throne since 1952, 14 to be exact.

Here’s every United States president to be in power during Queen Elizabeth II’s reign.

Harry Truman: 1945 - 1953

The Democrat took charge at the end of the second World War, replacing Franklin D Roosevelt. Under his reign, the Central Intelligence Agency was created in 1947 when Truman signed the National Security Act of 1947 into law.

Dwight Eisenhower: 1953 - 1961

According to Wikipedia, Eisenhower was the 34th president of the United States, and During World War II, he served as Supreme Commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force in Europe. During his time in the army, he achieved the five-star rank of General of the Army.

John F. Kennedy: 1961 - 1963

Arguably the most famous US president, JFK’s time in office was cut short when he was assassinated on 22 November 1963. He was assassinated at Parkland Health, Dallas, Texas, United States.

Lyndon B. Johnson: 1963 - 1969

Johnson was in power during the height of the Vietnam War, and was the only president to never meet Queen Elizabeth during his six years in the White House.

Richard Nixon: 1969 - 1974

Nixon is credited with withdrawing American troops from Vietnam, but the watergate scandal was uncovered during his time in office, leading to his resignation.

Gerald Ford: 1974 - 1977

According to Wikipedia, Ford, who died in 2006, was the only president never to have been elected to the office of president or vice president.

Jimmy Carter: 1977 - 1981

Carter had a very productive four years in office, as he created a national energy policy that included conservation, price control, and new technology. He was also the sixth cousin once removed of Elvis Presley.

Ronald Reagan: 1981 - 1989

Serving eight years, Reagan survived an assasination attempt, fought a hard war on drugs and was also an actor. Appearing in numerous films in the 1940s and 50s.

George H. W. Bush: 1989 - 1993

According to Wikipedia, Bush was in charge during the fall of the Berlin Wall and after, he successfully pushed for the reunification of Germany in close cooperation with West German Chancellor Helmut Kohl.

Bill Clinton: 1993 - 2001

His wife, Hillary, famously went up against Donald Trump in 2016, losing out. He also had a positive impact on the economy.

George W. Bush: 2001 - 2009

Taking office eight years after his father left, Bush was in office during 9/11, and also oversaw the Iraq invasion in 2003.

Barack Obama: 2009 - 2017

Obama instantly made history, as he was the first African-American president of the United States and responded to the Great Recession in the US.

Donald Trump: 2017 - 2021

Trump is a businessman and appeared in movies such as Home Alone 2. He was the first person without government or military experience ever to be elected president of the United States.

Joe Biden: 2021 -

US President Joe Biden signs the condolence book at the British Embassy in Washington to pay his respects following the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)