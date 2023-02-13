The Queen Consort Camilla has been forced to cancel several public engagements after testing positive for Covid-19, says Buckingham Palace.

"After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the COVID virus," the statement read. "With regret, she has therefore cancelled all her public engagements for this week and sends her sincere apologies to those who had been due to attend them."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Camilla was due to visit the West Midlands where one of the engagements was to be a celebration of the centenary of the Elmhurst Ballet School in Edgbaston, Birmingham. The Queen Consort was also set to visit Southwater One Library in Telford around lunchtime to thank representatives and staff from local organisations.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson has said that new dates can be found for the Queen Consorts postponed engagements soon.

Queen Consort Camilla have tested positive for Covid-19, say Buckingham Palace officials.