Almost one million ‘forgotten’ households can now apply for the government’s £400 Energy Support Scheme payment

Almost one million households will be entitled to £400 financial support for energy after being ‘forgotten’ from the Energy Support Scheme. Most households in the UK have been getting £400 in energy support, paid in monthly instalments since October 2022.

However, a good chunk of the public did not fall into the requirements initially set out by the government, including people living in park homes, care homes and living off-grid. Many have said they feel ‘forgotten’

Now It’s been reported that 900,000 households can apply for the scheme including those who live in houseboats or have a communal electricity supply.

A government spokesperson said: "We know this is a difficult time for families which is why the government has been paying for half of the typical household’s energy bill this winter. These are complex schemes to administer and need a separate approach from the Energy Bills Support Scheme."

Households using alternative fuels such as heating oil, LPG or biomass are due an additional £200 payment which will arrive as credit on their electricity bill. It’s been advised that households apply on the government website should they not automatically receive it.

So, how and when can you apply for the Energy Bill Support Scheme Alternative Funding? Here’s everything you need to know.

£400 Energy Support Scheme payment - how to apply

The government’s online portal is now open for people to apply for the £400 Energy Bill Support Scheme Alternative Funding. The application process will be open until the end of May 2023.

The BBC has reported that once an application has been made, the information will be passed to the local council for verification, which could include a home visit.

A smart meter next to an energy bill. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

According to the government website, you sould apply if:

you pay for the energy your household uses

you’re applying for your main, permanent home

you have a fixed address in England, Scotland or Wales

When will £400 Energy Support Scheme payment arrive?