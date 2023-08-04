The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not join other royals in marking the first anniversary of the Queen’s death, according to reports.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not been invited to the Royal Family’s commemorations to mark the first anniversary of the Queen’s death, it has been reported. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be in Europe for the Invictus Games a day after the anniversary but will not join other royals in mourning the late monarch next month.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to mark the anniversary on September 8 at Balmoral with other members of the family. Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will also be joining the commemorations.

Insiders have claimed that there has not been any invite to Harry and Meghan, despite them being in Europe at the time of the anniversary. It is believed the Sussexes have not been invited to any public or private commemorations.

A royal insider said: "There hasn’t been any outreach to them. If they are not included in any of those plans they will find a way to mark the significance in their own way.”

When the Queen died last year, Harry flew in a private jet alone after William, Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie, and did not see the monarch before she passed away.

Following the death of the Queen on September 8 last year, Charles immediately became King. In a tribute to his mother, the King said: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.