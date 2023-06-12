Prince Andrew has reportedly refused another request from King Charles to leave his home as he fears he will ‘never be allowed back in again’.

Prince Andrew has repeatedly been asked to leave Royal Lodge to make way for the Prince and Princess of Wales and fears if he was to temporarily move out, he would not be allowed to return, according to reports. The Grade-II listed Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park has been home to the Duke of York for two decades and now is reportedly earmarked for Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The Duke of York is said to have been offered Frogmore Cottage, the former home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as his official residence but is said to be unwilling to vacate the 30 room mansion. A royal source told The Mail, Prince Andrew is refusing to move out the property while roof repairs are carried out, due to fears he won’t be allowed back in.

The source said: “It’s become farcical. Andrew has roof repairs scheduled later this summer which will take several months to complete and has been advised that staying in the house during those renovations could prove problematic. But he is reluctant to leave.”

The King and Prince Andrew’s battle over Royal Lodge has been ongoing for several months. Initial reports stated the property was becoming too expensive to maintain amid Charles’ wish to decrease royal budgets.

Better known as Prince Andrew, the Duke of York is the second son of Prince Philip (Duke of Edinburgh) and Queen Elizabeth II.