A number of Post Office branches are set to close within the next few weeks - here is the full list of upcoming closures.

While some Post Office branches will close for good in the next few weeks, others will relocate. The Post Office has more than 11,500 sites across the country but several sites will be affected by the upcoming changes.

The Post Office will close its Rosehearty branch in Aberdeenshire on July 22, while its Eaton site near Norwich will also close, although a date has not been announced yet. Elsewhere, the Post Office in West Mersea High Street in Colchester will close on June 9 before being relocated to Mersea Island Supermarket on June 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Post Office in Gilstead Lane, Bingley, will shut on July 10 before moving to nearby Ferncliffe Road on July 11. The delivery office based within Soham Post Office will also close in July, with the service being moved to Ely delivery office.

A spokesperson for The Post Office said: "On many occasions a branch will close and sometimes just a few days later re-open at a new location under a new Postmaster. This is the most challenging economic climate retailers have faced in decades and we fully recognise the pressures Postmasters face to keep their branch open and serve their local community."