A photographer says he snapped a “UFO” - flying over the Coronation of King Charles. Simon Balson was taking pictures of the Red Arrows aerial display on Saturday (May 6) when he spotted the unusual object.
The 59-year-old says he has “no idea” what the object is, adding that there have been a “lot of unexplained sightings” recently in the area. Images show the Red Arrows aircraft flying towards the Mall in London - but slightly overhead a red object hovers above them.
Due to bad weather, he did not check the photos until Monday (May 7) when he spotted the unusual object in one frame. He said: “I was shooting some photos from the 13th floor of my apartment building in Limehouse while the Red Arrows did their fly-over.
“The weather was bad so there were no birds in the air, and I couldn’t really see the planes so I didn’t check the photos until later.. When I did though I spotted this weird object and just thought ‘what the hell is that’.
“I enhanced the image and tried to increase the spec to see what it was, it looks like a floating acorn or something. All I could get is that it had a little bit of a red top, but I just have no idea what it could be.
“There have been lots of strange ‘UFO’ sightings recently, so I thought other people might be able to guess what it was.”