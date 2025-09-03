Peak stress time for parents kicks in at 7:16 am, research reveals

42 per cent of parents admit to feeling a wave of relief once their children are safely through the school gates | Shutterstock

Peak stress time for parents kicks in at 7:16 am — as they prepare for the school run chaos.

A poll of 1,000 mums and dads of school-age kids found the most stressful time typically coincides with children refusing to eat breakfast and instead running wild around the house.

For 15 per cent, the pressure spikes when their child can’t find their shoes, while 21 per cent say it’s the battle to get them into their uniform that pushes stress levels highest.

Despite the hectic start, 42 per cent of parents admit to feeling a wave of relief once their children are safely through the school gates — only to realise they haven’t eaten breakfast or even had time for a cuppa themselves.

The research was commissioned by Siemens Home Appliances, which has launched a Formula 1-inspired Coffee Pit Stop — a drive-up experience designed to give parents a well-earned boost after the school run.

A spokesperson for the brand said: “School run mornings are hectic and stressful for so many parents, as our research clearly shows.

“The rush to get kids ready, out the door, and on with their day can leave parents feeling overwhelmed and drained.”

The study also found almost three quarters of parents find the school run stressful – with 11 per cent admitting they would rather be on hold to their energy company than go through the routine.

While 33 per cent would prefer to be food shopping, and 28 per cent would rather take the bins out.

Fuelling the school rush, 39 per cent said coffee is a crucial part of their routine as nine per cent turn to the caffeinated beverage before 6:29am.

Despite playing a crucial role in morning routines, 32 per cent admitted their hot drinks often get forgotten about.

And 45 per cent would take the opportunity of a quiet half an hour after the school run to enjoy a hot drink.

Once the school run is complete, the stress often doesn’t stop as 28 per cent of those polled, via OnePoll, said they have forgotten their work stuff after dropping them off.

Perhaps thinking wishfully, 14 per cent realised they still had their slippers on, and 11 per cent still had their pyjamas on after being swept up by the rush.

The spokesperson for Siemens Home Appliances, which has launched its new EQ700 coffee machine, added: “We understand how challenging this daily routine can be, and we know how important that simple moment of enjoying a hot coffee can be to help parents recharge and feel ready to tackle whatever comes next.

“That’s why we created the Coffee Pit Stop — to offer a small but meaningful way to support parents and bring a bit of calm and comfort to their busy mornings.”

The Siemens Coffee Pit Stop, fueling time-pressed parents with barista-made coffee after successfully crossing the finish line of another school morning | Joe Pepler/PinPep

Top 20 things that make the school run stressful: