The statement comes just a day after the star’s funeral, which saw the likes of Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood and Alan Carr attend.

The family of the late Paul O’Grady have shared a statement on his Instagram account in the wake of the Lily Savage star’s funeral. In the post, they thank those who braved the poor weather to pay their respects.

The nation was in mourning when it was announced at the end of March that the 67-year-old animal lover had ‘unexpectedly’ died. It was recently revealed that O’Grady had died of sudden cardiac arrhythmia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His funeral was on Thursday, April 20 and hundreds of mourners, many with dogs, lined the streets for a procession through the village of Aldington before a private funeral was held for O’Grady.

Attendees at the funeral included Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, comedians Alan Carr and Jo Brand as well as actress Linda Henry, who plays Shirley Carter in EastEnders and many more.

Just a day after his funeral, his family took to Instagram to share a statement with his 818,000 followers. The statement reads: “Yesterday was a very sad day. We said goodbye to our beloved Paul O’Grady.