Parents of children under five are set to spend nearly £350 each on activities and days out to give their children the ‘perfect’ Christmas

Research of 1,000 mums and dads with kids under five found they will each devote an average of more than eight hours and £343.10 on events and activities over the festive period – on top of what they spend on Christmas presents.

It comes after 70 per cent admitted to going above and beyond this year to make it extra special for their children after last year’s washout.

The average parent already has three festive-themed events booked before the big day, including a trip to a Santa’s Grotto and a Christmas light switch-on.

The research was commissioned by Aptamil Follow On Milk Ready to Drink, which is working with TV personality and mum Kate Ferdinand for HackVent – offering 24 tips and tricks to help busy parents on-the-go during the festive season.

Kate said: “We’re really looking forward to celebrating this Christmas with all the children and have so much planned to make it as magical as possible for all of us.

“I know it can feel a bit overwhelming though, when you’re always out and about and on the go, so I’m thrilled to be working with Aptamil Follow On Milk Ready to Drink to help parents get ready for the festive season.”

Diarys are full

The study found more than a quarter (27 per cent) of parents have already filled their weekends with plans in the lead up to Christmas.

Eight in 10 new parents are looking to go the extra festive mile in a bid to make their first Christmas with baby a memorable one.

While nearly half of parents (46 per cent) will be stepping up to the plate and hosting loved ones at home, and 78 per cent will travel more than an hour away to visit friends and family.

Parenting is more complicated during festive periods

More than half of those polled (52 per cent) admit that parenting is more complicated during the festive season, with 38 per cent throwing the usual routine out of the window in a bid to get everything ready for the impending festivities.

But nearly one in three (29 per cent) feel under a lot of pressure to make things perfect for their little ones.

And it seems to be hitting new parents the hardest, with four in 10 feeling anxious and stressed (37 per cent) in the busy lead up to Christmas Day, according to the OnePoll figures.

Aptamil Follow On Milk Ready to Drink spokesperson Julia Lowbridge added: “With three young children of my own, I know first-hand that getting ready for Christmas is an extremely busy time which can feel exciting but a little overwhelming.

“This is why we wanted to support busy parents this year with a series of hacks, which means more time to spend with loved ones, which we know is more important this year than ever before.”