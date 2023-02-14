Councillors in the area Nicola Bulley went missing have removed their contact details online after receiving abuse and being harassed over the case.

A number of parish and town councillors say they made the decision to remove their contact details from the Wyre Council website after receiving inappropriate calls and emails relating to the Nicola Bulley case.

Councillor Michael Vincent, leader of Wyre Council, said it was a “shame” the council has had to take this measure and that the community has shown great resilience during the investigation. He said: “We appreciate the emotional gravity of the situation, however we will not tolerate any form of abuse of any of our elected members of Wyre Borough Council or any of the town and parish councils within our borders or our staff.

“The community has shown great strength and resilience during the investigation and we urge everyone to continue to show compassion and empathy. It is a shame that we have had to take this step at such a difficult time and appropriate steps are being taken to ensure that residents are still able to contact their elected representatives.”

Wyre Council said they would log any reports of abuse and forward them to Lancashire Police. Superintendent Sally Riley said: “We will not tolerate online abuse of anyone, including innocent witnesses, members of the family and friends, of local businesses, or of criminal damage or burglary.”

When did Nicola Bulley go missing?

Mum-of-two Nicola Bulley was last seen walking her dog at St Michael’s by the River Wyre when she went missing on the morning of January 27. Nicola’s phone was connected to a work call and was found on a bench while her dog, Willow, was found running freely nearby in an “agitated state”.

Since Nicola disappeared, Lancashire Police have led an extensive search to find the 45-year old. The police force say an “unprecedented amount of resources” have gone into the search. They also believe there is “nothing to suggest” any third-party involvement.

What is the latest Nicola Bulley update?

Lancashire Police are continuing their search for Nicola Bulley and believe the missing dog walker fell into the River Wyre. Yesterday, the police force were seen at the Wyreside Farm Park Caravan Site, near to where Nicola went missing.

There has been a major search of the St Michael area with police using drones, a helicopter, police divers, sonar equipment, pole cameras, underwater drones and staff wading the shallow parts of the river. A specialist private diving team also searched the river for Nicola but failed to find anything.

RETANSMITTING AMENDING LOCATION A member of the police Search and Rescue team waits at Shard Bridge for a boat to come down the River Wyre in Lancashire, as police continue their search for missing woman Nicola Bulley, 45, who was last seen two weeks ago on the morning of Friday January 27, when she was spotted walking her dog on a footpath by the nearby River Wyre. Picture date: Friday February 10, 2023.