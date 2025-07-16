New study reveals Scotland’s top 5 places to picnic this summer

Scotland is home to some of the UK's most breathtaking landscapes, making it a top choice for dining al fresco.

As we have now officially entered summer, the team at The House of Bruar have released new data on the top 5 most picturesque picnic spots in Scotland.

Using a seedlist of popular Scottish picnic spots, the team at House of Bruar have ranked them according to the number of Instagram hashtags they have to determine which locations are the most attractive.

The full study can be accessed here: https://www.houseofbruar.com/best-uk-picnic-spots/

Scotland’s top 5 best places to picnic this summer were revealed as…

Ranking Spots Hashtags 1 Otters Pool, in Galloway Forest Park 43,200 2 Tarbert, Kintyre 26,200 3 Culzean Castle & Country Park 25,400 4 Contin, half an hour from Inverness 20,900 5 Crinan, Argyll 5,100

Ranking first in Scotland, the Raiders' Road Otter Pool in Galloway Forest Park boasts an impressive 43,200 Instagram hashtags.

Surrounded by ancient woodlands and tranquil waters, this hidden gem is a beloved spot for nature lovers that offers a peaceful setting ideal for a laid-back picnic. After enjoying your meal, stroll along the forest trails or try spotting some of the local wildlife, like the elusive Pine Marten.

Coming in second with 26,200 Instagram hashtags, Tarbert in Kintyre is a fantastic coastal village with breathtaking views and a welcoming atmosphere.

With 25,400 Instagram hashtags, Culzean Castle & Country Park ranked third as a great location for a picnic.