New minister hopes to expand church community for autistic people

A man with a passion for sharing the love of Christ with autistic people has been ordained as a Church of Scotland minister.

Rev Steven Owens will divide his time between providing spiritual leadership at Bellshill West Parish Church in North Lanarkshire and developing the St Thorlak's community, a pioneer initiative to benefit people with the lifelong developmental disorder.

Autism affects how people communicate and interact with the world and more than one in 100 people in the UK are said to be autistic.

St Thorlak is the patron saint of Iceland, and a US based Christian group are campaigning for him to be recognised as patron saint for autism.

Mr Owens, 44, celebrated the Sacrament of Holy Communion for the first time in Bellshill West Church yesterday following his ordination at Hamilton Old Parish Church last week.

His proud wife Marie, daughters Rebecca and Lauren, mum Betty and other family members, friends and Church of Scotland colleagues and representatives from ecumenical partner churches attended the ordination service.

Prior to ministry, Mr Owens was the head of Autism Training at the National Autistic Society, which says there are around 700,000 autistic adults and children in the UK.

A native of Irvine in North Ayrshire, he spent time with the former Presbytery of Irvine and Kilmarnock as a congregational facilitator, assisting congregations understand their place in God's mission to the communities they serve.

Mr Owens said "I started my formation journey six years ago and being an impatient person at times, felt this day would never come.

"I saw a prayer in the last few weeks which probably sums up my journey well – ‘God, may you grant me patience, but would you please hurry up'.

"It isn't always easy to follow the timescales God has in store, but as the years have gone on, I have learnt to trust that God has had me exactly where I needed to be in that moment.

"I was called initially to parish ministry and was very clear that pioneer ministry is only something I would support, but would not do myself.

"God had other plans, and my call developed to parish ministry with pioneer ministry alongside.

"I know I am in the right place with Bellshill West for this time and trust that God will lead me to where I am meant to be next.

"In the meantime, there is plenty for me to do here and in developing St Thorlak's Community further.

"It will seek to develop an online community for autistic Christians and work ecumenically with the local church to make church life more accessible for autistic Christians and their families.

"If I can help the church grow capacity in this way, I feel I will be answering part of the call I feel affirmed that God is placing on my life."

Mr Owens has a Bachelor of Divinity (Hons) from the University of Glasgow and won the Downhill Prize for excellence in Practical Theology, linked to his dissertation on making the church more accessible for autistic people.

He revealed that his first connection with church was through the minister who came to his school as a chaplain.

"Rev Chrissie Lane was in the school every week and I remember it feeling like a visit from your gran," added the minister.

"I had connections with both Church of Scotland and Roman Catholic churches in Ayrshire and Edinburgh through relatives but didn't come to faith properly until I was an adult.

"My family knew that I was for ministry before I did.

"Your family is really key to this, but the thought of going to university put me off.

"I had a career as an autism specialist, originally in a residential school for autistic children, then in an adult residential service for autistic people as a manager.

"Latterly I led on autism training for the National Autistic Society and then became the business lead for all commercial training and consultancy services.

"All of this has helped me to prepare for ministry in terms of leadership, relating to people at different stages in their life, and in developing strategies to educate and communicate effectively with a wide range of people.

"I thought this was my career for life and that made deciding to train as a minister difficult.

"What I've found, though, looking at what God's been telling me throughout this journey, is that God's not finished with this aspect of my life.

"Almost every turn in ministry has brought something relating to autism to my doorstep."

Mr Owens did placements at Greenbank Church in Glasgow with Rev Jeanne Roddick, New Laigh Kirk in Kilmarnock with Rev David Cameron and one with Rev Alan McWilliam to develop the pioneering work with St Thorlak's Community.

His final placement for probation was with Rev Ross Blackman, minister of Hamilton Old Parish Church, who supervised him remotely in the vacant charge of Bellshill West.

An ordained Minister of Word and Sacrament, Mr Owens' new role is that of Assistant Minister to the Presbytery of Forth Valley and Clydesdale.

Deputy Clerk Rev Bryan Kerr said: "The presbytery was delighted to meet to ordain Steven at the end of his formation journey and the beginning of his journey as a Minister of Word and Sacrament, and are pleased that he has chosen to remain in our presbytery for his first role as Assistant Minister.

"Steven has already contributed to the life of the presbytery offering training for congregations to consider how they might provide an intentionally welcoming space and meaningful worship to neurodivergent individuals within our communities.