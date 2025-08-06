New children's book uses storytelling to support anxious young minds post-pandemic

Debut author Dina Subasciaki launches Aneena and the Elephant, a therapeutic picture book designed to help children manage anxiety through the power of story

A new children’s book that gently helps children navigate anxiety, including when school-related, has officially launched. Aneena and the Elephant, written by debut author and child wellbeing specialist Dina Subasciaki and illustrated by Edinburgh-based artist Paulina Zawiska, is already being embraced by educators and therapists for its sensitive, age-appropriate approach to emotional resilience.

With over 30 years’ experience supporting children and young people, and a BA in Social Sciences, Subasciaki has drawn on both her professional background and her personal experiences as a mother and mindfulness teacher to create a story that speaks to the emotional needs of children growing up in a post-pandemic world.

Dina says:“I’ve seen firsthand how storytelling can help children feel seen, safe and strong.

“Children who can’t find the words to express what they’re going through often find themselves reflected in characters. Stories create a safe space to explore, understand and overcome big feelings.”

The story follows Aneena, a young girl who feels overwhelmed by the thought of going to school. Her anxiety is brought to life in an accessible, visual way, until a kind and wise elephant arrives to help her navigate her emotions. With support, Aneena learns simple but powerful techniques to calm her mind and body, including breathing, grounding and positive thinking.

Written with therapeutic intent and grounded in evidence-based psychological approaches such as cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), Aneena and the Elephant gently introduces emotional tools in a relatable, story-led way. Each page is thoughtfully illustrated to help children engage visually, while supporting adults in facilitating meaningful conversations.

The book also includes access to adownloadable companion workbook with activities and discussion prompts designed for parents, educators, and therapists to use in classrooms, counselling sessions, or at home.

The launch comes as school-based anxiety continues to rise, with many children still adjusting to disrupted routines, increased social demands, and developmental setbacks stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Children don’t experience the world the way adults do,” Dina continues. “They often live in the present without a reference point for what ‘normal’ used to be. For many, anxiety has become a constant companion: one they don’t know how to name or manage. This book was written for those children, to help them feel understood and supported.”

Early feedback from educators and clinicians has been overwhelmingly positive. Jan McKay, a psychological therapist with CAMHS, shared her thoughts about the book:“It’s lovely to read about Aneena’s journey with her wise elephant as she is introduced to helpful ideas drawn from evidence-based psychological models.

“The benefits of cognitive restructuring, grounding techniques and positive self-talk are presented in such a beautifully illustrated and age-appropriate way for young readers. This book serves as an engaging and accessible resource for parents, teachers and clinicians to support children to try out these techniques and develop skills that will support them to overcome anxiety and improve their confidence and self-belief. Children will love the relationship between Aneena and her elephant…And the keen-eyed will be really touched by the self-affirming reveal in the illustration on the last page.”

But that’s not all.Dina is already working on a follow-up, and she hopes to build a full series of therapeutic stories and classroom resources addressing common childhood struggles such as friendship difficulties, academic pressure, and transitional anxieties.