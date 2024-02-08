Nestlé has revealed that two of their chocolate bars will be discontinued, to the upset of chocolate-lovers in the UK.

The two chocolate bars in question are the Breakaway and the Yorkie Biscuit.

Breakaway is a chocolate covered biscuit, while Yorkie Biscuit is a smooth chocolate bar with crunchy biscuit pieces.

Breakaway was launched in 1970, being among one of the longest-standing chocolate bars.

Yorkie Biscuit was launched as a spin-off version of the very popular chocolate bar Yorkie. Although the Yorkie Biscuit is being discontinued, the original chocolate bar is staying in place.

However it’s not all bad news as the food company is taking the Breakaway and the Yorkie Biscuit off shelves in order to make way for a brand-new addition to the chocolate bar world.

A new version of the Blue Riband will be released very soon, bringing a brand-new hazelnut flavour to the chocolate biscuit bar.

Breakaway biscuits will be discontinued due to a decline in sales

A spokesperson for Nestle UK & Ireland said: 'We know fans will be disappointed to see it go, but it's time for us to say goodbye to Breakaway. We have seen a decline in the sales of Breakaway over the past few years and unfortunately, we had to make the difficult decision to discontinue it.

'By saying goodbye to Breakaway, we can focus on our best-performing brands, as well as develop exciting new innovations to delight consumers' tastebuds.'

They added: 'While we know it's sad to see Yorkie Biscuit go, we want to assure shoppers that we have plenty of exciting new products lined up for 2024. Watch this space.”