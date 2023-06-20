Nearly half of Scots miss out on their dream festivals - due to online ticket queues

Almost half of those who live in Scotland have missed out on attending their dream festival or gig – because they were stuck in an online queue.

Nearly half of Scots miss out on their dream festivals and gigs - due to being stuck in online ticket queues

Tickets to Glastonbury, Beyonce, Ed Sheeran and Wimbledon were voted the hardest live events to get tickets for online, according to the Scots polled.

And 32 per cent of attempts to buy tickets for a live event online were usually unsuccessful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When trying to secure the goods, 38 per cent set up different devices and log in 12 minutes before the queue opens.

In response to the figures, a ticket-buying expert has explained exactly what you should be doing to secure the tickets to the most competitive concerts and festivals.

Music journalist Georgie Rogers, a veteran of what she describes as the ‘military operation’ of grabbing tickets, says teaming up with friends and family to all try their luck is key.

Loading....

Expert shares the absolute no-nos to ticket buying

Working with Lottoland.co.uk on a must-have guide to getting high demand tickets, Georgie Rogers said: “There are countless gigs and live events I’ve been desperate to get tickets for, only to find them all seemingly selling out within a second of going live on sale.

“Through trial and error, research and lots of practice I’ve perfected the art and there are definitely tips and tricks you need to be aware of if you’re going after the hottest tickets.

“Glastonbury is in huge demand every year and any stadium tour will usually mean online queues and sweaty palms as you wait for your turn to book!”

The research also found 59 per cent Scots think buying tickets online is simply too hard nowadays.

Pricing (48 per cent), automated bots buying up tickets (40 per cent) and the time involved (35 per cent) are their biggest barriers to success, according to the OnePoll.com figures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And 47 per cent consider getting tickets to something like Glastonbury is about as unlikely as winning the actual lottery.

More than one in 10 (13 per cent) would even trade in a jackpot-winning lottery ticket if it meant front-row seats to the band or artist of their dreams, dead or alive.

Georgie Rogers also recommends tablets as the best device to use as they are the quickest to connect to the internet, and would-be attendees should know the layout of different venues off by heart so they know what tickets to get.

But overloading a Wi-Fi network is a no-no, as this can slow the connection and lead to missed opportunities.

A spokesperson for Lottoland said: “Trying to get tickets for a big event can definitely feel like a lottery. And it’s surprising to see that as many as one in ten of us would trade a winning jackpot in for gig tickets!

“Given how strongly people feel about getting to see their favourite artists, it’s no wonder we employ all sorts of tips and hacks to try and make our odds of getting through just a little better.