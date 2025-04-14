Nearly half of Brits experience financial FOMO | SWNS

Nearly half of Brits experience financial FOMO – as they worry they are not keeping up with their friends when it comes to their money habits.

A study, of 2,000 adults, revealed despite 81% believing they are good with money, 44% still regularly compare their financial decisions to those of friends, with 23% adding others are managing their money more effectively.

The smart money moves most likely to trigger this feeling are when others commit to saving regularly (30%), realising friends had started investing early in life (26%) and seeing friends make full use of loyalty points and reap the rewards, with perks like free flight upgrades (23%).

Some felt financial FOMO when they learned their friends had invested in crypto (23%) or were earning a second income with a side hustle (22%).

Others had a wake-up call when they realised their friends were taking advantage of cash incentives offered by banks to new customers (20%), making financial goals (19%) and even setting and sticking to a budget (18%).

Seeing friends make the most of their full annual ISA allowance has also made some recognise they could be making their money work harder for them (16%).

As a result, 29% admit to feeling left behind when it comes to financial planning and saving.

Despite these worries, only three in 10 (31%) feel comfortable discussing their smart financial habits with friends.

More than a third (38%) avoid the conversation altogether for fear of ‘showing off’, while 23% lack the confidence to talk about money at all.

Meet the ‘Optimaxers’ - smart, quiet, and financially savvy

Brian Byrnes, head of personal finance at savings and investment platform Moneybox, has dubbed those quietly making savvy financial decisions as ‘Optimaxers’ – people who maximise benefits with minimal effort by making smart money moves.

He said: “Being financially smart isn’t about having a fortune in the bank or a flashy lifestyle – it’s about making what you have work harder for you.

"Whether it’s using digital tools to stay accountable, building up loyalty points to fly first class, or putting spare savings to work through investing, these small, consistent moves can add up to something powerful.

“Optimaxers are brilliant at spotting low-effort, high-impact ways to stretch their money. They don’t necessarily earn more – they simply think smarter, act sooner, and let their habits do the heavy lifting.

“What really sets Optimaxers apart is mindset. They’re curious, proactive, and open to tweaking habits to get the best outcomes – whether it’s using an app to stay on track with goals or switching banks to unlock better rewards.

“Anyone can become an Optimaxer. It’s not about perfection – it’s about steady progress. A few smart decisions now can make a huge difference later, without taking up too much time or headspace.”

Smart habits can be contagious

Interestingly, the research, from OnePoll, found that while many shy away from discussing finances, a huge 82% say they’d feel proud if their own smart money moves inspired others.

In fact, 47% admit they’ve already made smarter financial decisions after picking up tips from friends, and estimate those tips have saved them an average of £550 over the past 12 months.

Many have been inspired to plan ahead for major purchases instead of relying on credit (34%), while others stock up on non-perishables in bulk to cut costs (20%).

One in eight (12%) also now use autosave tools to squirrel away money effortlessly.

Brian Byrnes added: “Financial FOMO is something most of us feel at some point. But instead of letting it stress you out, use it as fuel. If someone else’s smart money move inspires you, let that spark your own.

"A small tip or shift could save you hundreds – or more – over time. Stay curious, cut through the noise, and don’t be afraid to ask questions.