A deep sea mystery on the coast of North Queensland has been solved by intrepid TikTok users - proving it’s not just a whale that’s blue.

A TikTok mystery has been solved by budding marine biologists after a mysterious appendage was discovered in the shallow waters of a North Queensland beach. The experts confirmed that the sea creature was, in fact, a whale penis.

TikTok user bootscootinaf brought the unusual finding to light in a series of videos, in which she mentioned the size of the part was as big as her foot and captioned the video with an appeal to figure out what it was. TikTok users were very quick to reveal that she happened to find the most private of private parts a whale has.

In the final TikTok video, they said “With the help of TikTok and marine biologists, I think we have finally figured out what that weird animal thing is. It’s a whale d**k." She then went on to state that “apparently, the males fight and they bite each other’s things off and then they just wash up on beaches all around the world."

But this fact is false, according to wildlife scientist Dr Vanessa Pirotta , who commented on the video that this behaviour between whales has not been documented. “It’s very unlikely that it was bitten off by another humpback whale . The reason being, well, I’ve not actually heard of that theory before, but these whales don’t have any teeth at all, rather they have long hair-like strands known as baleen.

“And to bite another male whale’s penis off is something that is not have heard of" she summarised.

Has loch Ness Monster mystery been solved?

The conversation also brought up the topic of sea serpent sightings, including the Loch Ness Monster , all potentially sightings of whale genitalia instead. “Many of the large baleen whales have long, snake-like penises” Nobel prize-winner Charles Paxton discussed in a 2005 study of the phenomenon of sea monsters.

