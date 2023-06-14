All Sections
MyProtein & Iceland launch high protein ice cream range for fitness fans this summer - full list of flavours

MyProtein and Iceland have launched a new ice cream range for fitness fans this summer

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 14th Jun 2023, 16:01 BST
 Comment

Iceland and MyProtein have joined forces to offer fitness fanatics a delicious, sweet alternative this summer. The family-friendly retailer and fitness brand has launched a new icecream range which contains just 99 kcal and a whopping 10.9g of protein per 1/3 tub .

The new product comes in three flavours - vanilla, chocolate and salted caramel and will cost £4 a tub. The launch comes after MyProtein’s success of affordable, nutritional pre-prepared high-protein meals exclusively stocked at Iceland.

Andrew Staniland, group buying director, from Iceland Foods said: “We’re constantly looking to bring fresh innovation to our customers. Following the success of Myprotein’s exclusive range at Iceland, it was time to introduce a nutritional dessert to the range, aimed at bringing delight to our fitness-loving audience, so they can enjoy a cooling, nutritional ice cream this summer.”

A spokesperson from MyProtein said: “It was a matter of time before we expanded our range to include a sweet, nutritional item to the menu in collaboration with Iceland.”

One of the tubs of MyProtein ice creams available at Iceland
One of the tubs of MyProtein ice creams available at Iceland

The new range includes MyProtein Vanilla Ice Cream (£4.00, 500ml), which contains 99 kcal and a whopping 10.9g of protein per 1/3 tub, MyProtein Chocolate Ice Cream (£4.00, 500ml), which includes 103 kcal and 10.5g protein per 1/3 tub, and delicious MyProtein Salted Caramel Ice Cream (£4.00, 500ml), with 106 kcal and 10g protein per 1/3 tub.

The new desserts will be available for just £4.00 each from June 27 online and in-store at Iceland and The Food Warehouse. The ice creams will also be included in Iceland’s ongoing 3 for £10 multibuy offer.

MyProtein Ice Cream’s available at Iceland:

  • Myprotein Vanilla Ice Cream – (£4.00, 500ml) (99kcal per 1/3 of tub, with 10.9g of protein)
  • Myprotein Chocolate Ice Cream - (£4.00, 500ml) (103kcal per 1/3 of tub, with 10.5g of protein)
  • Myprotein Salted Caramel Ice Cream - (£4.00, 500ml) (106 kcal per 1/3 of tub, with 10g of protein)
