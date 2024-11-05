M&S stores across Scotland launch festive recruitment drive with over 850 roles available
A Customer Assistant at M&S is the face of the business and is responsible for delivering a seamless shopping experience for customers, however and whenever they choose to shop.
From serving customers on the shop floor and at service points, ensuring the shelves and rails are always stocked with exceptional product, to engaging with customers to understand their needs and make recommendations; a Customer Assistant role is varied and wide-ranging.
Christmas colleagues also play an integral role in delivering M&S’ Christmas Food to Order service, which launched this year on 24th September, ensuring millions of customers get their all-important festival essentials and treats on time.
The recruitment window is now open and new colleagues will join M&S from mid-November - with a range of start dates, variety of roles and flexible working patterns available. To apply, candidates across the region can visit the M&S careers page and complete an application, before being invited to either a 1-2-1 interview or group assessment.
The roles are part of a national recruitment drive targeting 11,000 people with a great opportunity for those who are looking for flexible work in the lead up to Christmas. As well as temporary positions, there are a number of permanent roles available too.
Jill Dixon, People Partner for M&S across Scotland, said: “We have fantastic opportunities available across our stores, including in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Perth and Inverness, to join the M&S family and help deliver the best possible Christmas for our customers. Our brilliant store colleagues play such a big part in delivering that famous M&S magic for our customers at Christmas. It’s a busy but exciting time and no two days are the same – in fact, many colleagues started their careers at M&S at Christmas. So, if you’re looking for a hugely rewarding role and interested in applying, go for it!”
The Customer Service Assistant roles span both Foods and Clothing & Home and are located all over the UK, with vacancies in every store. To apply, applicants should visit M&S Christmas: M&S Careers (marksandspencer.com) where roles are now live and new vacancies being added all the time.