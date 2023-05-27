Mother of Melissa Kinsella, who collapsed whilst on holiday with her partner and three children, says she is ‘clinically dead’

The parents of a young mother-of-three have taken to social media, saying their "hearts are broken forever" after medical tests show their daughter is “clinically dead.”

Melissa Kinsella, from Wirrell, was on holiday in Turkey with her partner and three children when she suddenly collapsed at the airport after suffering a seizure that caused her heart to stop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 30-year-old was then rushed to hospital where she was put on a ventilator. She was flown home via air ambulance earlier in the week after her family were told she had swelling on her brain and heart.

In a Facebook post, her mother Michelle wrote: "Our hearts are broken forever after 12 days of fighting for our beautiful daughter’s life test to prove she is clinically dead. We have no words to express how we feel but thank everyone who helped us in any way to bring her home."

Over 1000 people have commented on her mother’s post. One person said: “I am so sorry to hear about the loss of your daughter. Hope you are okay, love”, whilst another said: “My heart is breaking for you. Absolutely devastating. Much love to you all.”

Melissa Kinsella was returning home from a family holiday in Turkey when she collapsed and had a seizure. Credit: GoFundMe