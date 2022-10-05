News you can trust since 1817
Most popular baby names revealed - new entries and clear favourites as Noah and Olivia take top spots

Is your tot’s name on the list?

By Sophie Wills
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 12:12 pm

The most popular baby names for boys and girls in England and Wales have been revealed, with Noah and Olivia taking the top spots in 2021, according to The Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Last year, 4525 baby boys were named Noah, and 3,649 girls were named Olivia.

2021 saw Oliver drop to second place, having been the most popular boys’ name for eight years in succession - while Olivia topped the girls’ list for the sixth year in a row.

According to the ONS data, Henry replaced Jack in the top 10 names for boys and Freya, Florence and WIllow replaced Isabella, Rosie and Sophia for girls.

This is the first time Jack has not been in the top 10 since the annual lists began in 1996, while Muhammad was the most popular boys’ name in four out of nine English regions.

New entries to the top 100 include Beatrice, Lara and Sara for girls, while Blake, Brody, Kai, Riper, Tobias and Nathan were the newcomers for boys.

Top 10 names for baby girls overall

  1. Olivia
  2. Amelia
  3. Isla
  4. Ava
  5. Ivy 
  6. Freya
  7. Lily
  8. Florence
  9. Mia 
  10. Willow

Top 10 names for baby boys overall

  1. Noah
  2. Oliver
  3. George
  4. Arthur
  5. Muhammad
  6. Leo
  7. Harry
  8. Oscar
  9. Archie
  10. Henry

Top 10 names for baby girls by region

Top 10 names for baby girls in North East of England 2021

  1. Olivia
  2. Rosie
  3. Freya
  4. Isla
  5. Amelia
  6. Ivy
  7. Ava
  8. Grace
  9. Ella 
  10. Emily

Top 10 names for baby girls in North West of England 2021

  1. Olivia
  2. Isla
  3. Ava
  4. Amelia
  5. Ivy
  6. Freya
  7. Willow
  8. Lily 
  9. Emily 
  10. Grace

Top 10 names for baby girls in Yorkshire and The Humber 2021

  1. Olivia
  2. Amelia
  3. Ava
  4. Isla
  5. Ivy 
  6. Lily 
  7. Willow 
  8. Freya 
  9. Poppy 
  10. Florence

Top 10 names for baby girls in the East Midlands 2021

  1. Amelia
  2. Olivia
  3. Ava
  4. Isla
  5. Elsie
  6. Mia
  7. Florence
  8. Willow
  9. Freya 
  10. Rosie

Top 10 names for baby girls in the West Midlands 2021

  1. Olivia
  2. Amelia
  3. Isla
  4. Freya
  5. Ava
  6. Ivy 
  7. WIllow
  8. Rosie
  9. Lily 
  10. Grace

Top 10 names for baby girls in the East of England 2021

  1. Olivia
  2. Amelia
  3. Isla
  4. Ava
  5. Ivy
  6. Mia
  7. Florence
  8. Elsie 
  9. Freya 
  10. Lily

Top 10 names for baby girls in London 2021

  1. Olivia
  2. Amelia
  3. Mia 
  4. Sofia
  5. Maya
  6. Sophia
  7. Ava
  8. Sienna
  9. Isla
  10. Isabella

Top 10 names for baby girls in the South East of England 2021

  1. Olivia
  2. Amelia
  3. Isla
  4. Ava
  5. Florence
  6. Lily
  7. Ivy
  8. Sienna
  9. Mia 
  10. Freya

Top 10 names for baby girls in the South West of England 2021

  1. Olivia
  2. Isla
  3. Florence
  4. Amelia
  5. Willow
  6. Lily
  7. Ivy
  8. Freya
  9. Poppy 
  10. Ava

Top 10 names for baby girls in Wales 2021

  1. Olivia
  2. Amelia
  3. Isla
  4. Freya
  5. Ivy
  6. Rosie
  7. Ava
  8. Grace
  9. Lily
  10. Evie

Top 10 names for baby boys by region

Top 10 names for baby boys in North East of England 2021

  1. George
  2. Oliver
  3. Noah 
  4. Harry
  5. Charlie 
  6. Theo
  7. Jack
  8. Leo
  9. Arthur
  10. Thomas

Top 10 names for baby boys in North West of England 2021

  1. Muhammad 
  2. Noah
  3. George
  4. Oliver
  5. Harry 
  6. Leo
  7. Arthur
  8. Thomas
  9. Archie 
  10. Theo

Top 10 names for baby boys in Yorkshire and the Humber 2021

  1. Muhammad 
  2. Noah 
  3. Oliver
  4. George
  5. Arthur 
  6. Freddie
  7. Harry 
  8. Mohammed
  9. Leo 
  10. Oscar

Top 10 names for baby boys in the East Midlands 2021

  1. Oliver
  2. George
  3. Noah
  4. Harry
  5. Arthur 
  6. Archie
  7. Freddie
  8. Leo
  9. Henry
  10. Charlie

Top 10 names for baby boys in the West Midlands 2021

  1. Mohammed
  2. Noah 
  3. Oliver
  4. Arthur
  5. George
  6. Mohammed 
  7. Leo
  8. Archie
  9. Oscar 
  10. Charlie

Top 10 names for baby boys in the East of England 2021

  1. George
  2. Noah
  3. Oliver
  4. Arthur
  5. Leo
  6. Harry
  7. Oscar
  8. Henry
  9. Freddie
  10. Archie

Top 10 names for baby boys in London 2021

  1. Muhammad
  2. Noah 
  3. Leo
  4. Adam
  5. Alexander
  6. Oliver
  7. Arthur
  8. George
  9. Theodore
  10. David

Top 10 names for baby boys in the South East of England 2021

  1. George
  2. Arthur
  3. Oliver 
  4. Noah
  5. Henry
  6. Theodore
  7. Oscar
  8. Leo
  9. Freddie
  10. Jack

Top 10 names for baby boys in the South West of England 2021

  1. Arthur
  2. Noah
  3. George
  4. Oliver
  5. Oscar
  6. Henry
  7. Freddie
  8. Jack
  9. Theodore
  10. Archie

Tip 10 names for baby boys in Wales 2021

  1. Noah
  2. Oliver
  3. Arthur
  4. Theo
  5. Leo
  6. Charlie 
  7. Archie
  8. George
  9. Jack
  10. Oscar
