Mindroom Launches ‘Thriving Workplaces: A Practical Guide to Neuroinclusion’ - Rooted in Lived Experience - With Free-to-Attend Event

The guide – developed through a collaborative partnership with Neuroinclusion at Work partners and the Prince Couple’s Foundation in Sweden - brings together real voices to offer meaningful insights into creating more inclusive workplaces Registrations to the online event now open: Wednesday, May 14, 10 - 11:30am

Mindroom, a leading charity that champions all forms of neurodiversity and works to improve the quality of life for neurodivergent people by removing barriers, increasing opportunities and shaping a more accessible world, will launch ‘Thriving Workplaces: A Practical Guide to Neuroinclusion’ with a free-to-attend online event on Wednesday, May 14, from 10 to 11.30am.

The launch, which will be hosted by Mindroom’s CEO, Alan Thornburrow, will include:

An introduction to the guide’s purpose, principles, and practical applications

A panel discussion featuring employees with lived experience of neurodivergence in the workplace

Thriving Workplaces: A Practical Guide to Neuroinclusion

With research showing that diverse perspectives lead to better problem solving, stronger teams and improved performance, the guide – developed in collaboration with a series of Neuroinclusion at Work partners and with active participation from the Prince Couple’s Foundation in Sweden – is rooted in lived experience and brings together perspectives from neurodivergent individuals, parents, carers and employers to support organisations on their journey towards creating more inclusive workplaces.

Alan Thornburrow comments: “By embracing neuroinclusion, organisations can create better working environments, where new talent is recognised, employees prosper and an inclusive business culture shines through, thus positively affecting growth and innovation in the workplace.

“We are very proud of the work we conducted in collaboration with our partners, and very grateful for everyone’s time. ‘Thriving Workplaces’ is not a set of instructions. This is a starting point; a resource grounded in experience and created by listening to neurodivergent individuals and collecting their thoughts on taking meaningful and lasting steps towards inclusion.

“We are very much looking forward to hosting the event and welcoming as many participants as possible to join on the journey to a more accessible world and a more inclusive working environment."

Alan Thornburrow, CEO of Mindroom

The guide – structured around core principles of building an inclusive culture (with concrete everyday actions), support and psychological safety (where people feel free to speak openly without fear of judgement) and leadership and accountability (setting the tone with empathy) – aims to support on a practical level, including real-life insights and tools to either get started, or continue on the journey to inspire real change for the better.

"We are pleased with this collaboration and appreciate the concrete guide it has resulted in – especially since it has been developed together with neurodivergent individuals themselves” – says Helene Öberg, Secretary General of the Prince Couple's Foundation, which is a partner in the project.

“We believe this will be a functional and important tool for employers to see and harness everyone's full potential, something that truly aligns with our work for dyslexia and everyone's right to be themselves. Being able to complement our portfolio, which focuses on tools for children, with tools that ensure that people with dyslexia/neurodivergent individuals have the best conditions throughout their whole lives feels very valuable, and we look forward to seeing the guide used in workplaces worldwide."

Whether beginning on this journey or building on existing actions and effort, the guide provides a flexible starting point, including practical and adaptable ideas to help start meaningful conversations in the workplace and take action in a way that works for each specific organisation.