Spring is officially here. The Met Office has revealed when the warm temperatures will hit.

Spring is finally here. Warmer temperatures are on the horizon for the UK this week after last week’s cold snap is set to make an exit. According to the latest forecast by the Met Office , temperatures are likely to climb higher in the coming days despite predicted rain and showers across the country.

Although it was an unsettled start to the week with widespread cold temperatures in the southwest of England and Wales, and some parts of Scotland seeing temperatures drop to as low as -6C on Sunday night (March 26), the new week is set to see ‘dry, bright, and fine’ weather across the UK with lengthy sunny intervals.

Met Office meteorologist Rachel Ayers said Monday will see temperatures drop, especially across northern and eastern areas in the evening due to a low pressure system making its way in from the Atlantic, bringing increased cloud cover and outbreaks of rain.

She said: “This means the temperature across the western half of the UK will actually start to rise as we go closer to Tuesday. But we could still see a touch of frost across the north and east.

“The low pressure system will continue to make its way northeast throughout the day on Tuesday bringing cloud cover to all by late morning and plenty of rain too - some heavier bursts within that as well.”

She said another area of low pressure moving through will bring widespread rain and showers across the country, but this also means temperatures will rise as high as 15C by Wednesday (March 29).

She explained: “As we go into Wednesday, we will see another area of low pressure moving through so this will bring widespread rain and showers across the whole of the UK…but even by Wednesday, we are getting the low teens and by Thursday, we could start seeing temperatures climbing just a little higher.”

UK 5-day weather forecast

Today (March 27)

A few light wintry showers affecting northeastern coasts are dying out early. Cloudier in the southwest with some showers, although some brighter intervals are developing. It’s cloudy for the Northern Isles too, with some rain later. Otherwise, it will be a fine, sunny day for most.

Tonight, most parts start out dry, although rain or sleet affected Shetland. Clouds, rain, and strengthening winds reached western parts after midnight. An early frost in the north and east; otherwise, mild.

Tuesday (March 28)

Clouds and rain extend to all parts by midday and become windy around coasts. In some western parts, it is brighter during the afternoon. Temperatures are near normal, but rather cold in the east.

Outlook for Wednesday (March 29) to Friday (March 31):

