The Met Office has predicted rain over the coronation weekend which will continue through to Bank Holiday Monday.

The UK is set to experience wet weather over the coronation weekend and on bank holiday Monday. The rain could dampen moods as many Brits had hoped for a weekend full of sun to enjoy celebratory street parties and community events.

But, the Met Office predicts that as well as rain, there will be some brighter spells on the day of King Charles’ historic coronation, which takes place on Saturday, May 6.

Met Office deputy chief forecaster, Steven Keates, said: “On Saturday we will see showers developing from late morning in some central, eastern and northern areas, but also with some sunny spells through the day.

“At this stage it looks like London could avoid the showers in the morning before some develop through the afternoon.

“Heavier rain is expected to move into the southwest of the UK and heavy showers are likely for parts of Northern Ireland. Winds will remain light away from the far north where gusty winds will begin to ease. Highs of 20°C are possible in London in any sunshine, with mid to high teens possible elsewhere.”

UK 4 day weather forecast

Friday

According to the Met Office, Friday will be a day of sunshine and showers, which could be heavy and slow moving at times.

The showers will affect all parts of the UK, including London, with some more persistent rain along the northeast coast of England. Highs of 18°C are once again possible in the south of England.

Saturday

Saturday is forecast to be another showery day, though with less widespread and intense showers compared to Friday. Temperatures are predicted to be 19°C on the day.

Sunday

Sunday will see areas of rain breaking up into heavy, possibly thundery showers for many parts of England and Wales.

Temperatures are set to rise to 20°C. The driest and brightest weather looks set for parts of Northern Ireland and northern Scotland.

Monday

