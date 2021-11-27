Met Office keeps amber and yellow warnings in place after Storm Arwen batters the UK

Motorists drive through a heavy snow shower as it passes over Saltburn By The Sea as Storm Arwen sweeps across parts of the country on November 26, 2021 (Photo: Getty)

Storm Arwen has battered the UK, with wind speeds hitting close to 100 miles per hour in parts of the country.

Although the extremely rare red weather warning expired in the early hours of the morning on Saturday, the Met Office said that amber and yellow warnings for wind remained in place, with the expectation of “some very strong gusts” in many areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Northern Ireland, one man died yesterday (26 November) when his car was struck by a falling tree in County Antrim.

What were the effects of Storm Arwen?

High winds, heavy rain and snowfall arriving from Friday afternoon, as the Met Office issued a rare red warning.

The Met Office said wind speeds hit 98mph at Brizlee Wood in Northumberland, 87mph in Orlock Head, County Down, 78mph in Inverbervie on the north-east coast of Scotland and 77mph in Aberporth in Wales.People were still advised to only travel if absolutely necessary.

The Met Office described gusts overnight as “damaging” and having affected “a wide swathe of the United Kingdom”.

Many roads were closed by fallen trees and debris in the worst-hit parts of Scotland, while the M62 was closed near Rochdale with more than 120 HGVs stuck in snow.

Train services were badly disrupted, with LNER train services north of Newcastle ground to a halt.

Northern Powergrid said severe gales had caused power cuts for more than 55,000 customers, mainly in the Northumberland, County Durham and Tyne and Wear areas.

Friday night’s rugby union Premiership game between Newcastle Falcons and Worcester Warriors was postponed until Saturday evening due to safety concerns.

And in North Wales, ITV was forced to pre-record Friday night’s live episode of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! amid concerns, including that poor weather would interfere with the broadcast around Gwrych Castle.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said it had been dealing with a “large” number of incidents late on Friday “caused by the current weather conditions including many fallen trees and roofs being blown off structures”.

What is the outlook for the rest of the weekend?

The Met Office warned the north-east of England, north-west of England, Yorkshire, the West Midlands and the East Midlands will experience cold weather until Monday.

Amber weather warnings remain in place until around 9am on Saturday for the north-east coasts of England and Scotland, and the south-west coasts of England and Wales.

The yellow warning covers most of the UK until 6pm.