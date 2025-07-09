Mental health struggles at work troubling Scotland

New polling commissioned by Chrysalis, the UK’s largest counsellor training provider, has revealed the extent to which poor mental health is undermining workplace productivity in Scotland.

More than one in three Scots (35%) say their performance at work has suffered due to mental health struggles. Roughly one in eight (12%) reported taking multiple days off work in the past year for mental health reasons – highlighting a growing issue for both employees and employers.

These findings come as the Government faces pressure to tackle sluggish economic growth and reduce long-term sickness-related absence. In response, ministers recently published the Pathways to Work Green Paper, outlining plans to reform the benefits and employment support system, partly in a bid to control the rising welfare bill associated with ill mental health.

As part of these reforms, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Liz Kendall set out proposals to overhaul jobcentres and enhance the role of work coaches, aiming to “Get Britain Working” by supporting sick and disabled people who are able to return to work.

However, the Government’s ambitions may be undermined by pressures on mental health services. In March, Health Secretary Wes Streeting confirmed that the share of the NHS budget allocated to mental health is set to fall next year.

Chrysalis’s research suggests that a lack of access to support may be a key driver of the UK’s high rates of economic inactivity. Over a fifth (21%) of respondents said they have struggled to access therapy or counselling services locally. The same number of Scots (21%) said this has led them to consider leaving their current job.

Meanwhile, appetite for digital therapy solutions, such as Chrysalis Talking Therapies, continues to grow. 41% of respondents said they would consider online therapy if it were more accessible.

Speaking on the poll’s findings, Ross Elliott, CEO of Chrysalis said: “The Government cannot ignore the significant toll recent years have taken on mental health across the country. Lingering effects of the pandemic, ongoing financial pressures, and growing international tensions have combined to leave Scotland’s wellbeing at concerning levels.

“Our research has revealed the stark reality of how poor mental health is impacting productivity in Scotland. As the Government looks to stimulate the economy and Get Britain Working, addressing the nation’s mental health must be top of the agenda.