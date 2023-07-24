McDonald’s is launching six new items as part of an update to the fast food giant’s summer 2023 menu - here’s everything you need to know including how to get a free portion of fries.

McDonald’s is gearing up to bring six new items to its 2023 summer menu. The list of treats includes a McCrispy Deluxe along with a double version of one of the fast food giant’s favourite burgers.

The new items will be available across the UK over the coming weeks. Here’s everything you need to know including how much the new items will cost, when they will land in McDonald’s restaurants and how to get a free portion of fries.

Full list of items available on the 2023 summer menu

These six new items will be available over the coming weeks and for a limited time only:

McCrispy Deluxe - 100 per cent chicken breast fillet in a crispy, crunchy coating with a tantalizing combination of hot and spicy mayo, the new McCrispy Deluxe is also topped with cheese and bacon

- 100 per cent chicken breast fillet in a crispy, crunchy coating with a tantalizing combination of hot and spicy mayo, the new McCrispy Deluxe is also topped with cheese and bacon BBQ Quarter Pounder Cheese - 100 per cent beef patty, topped with smoky BBQ sauce

- 100 per cent beef patty, topped with smoky BBQ sauce BBQ Double Quarter Pounder Cheese

Cheesy Garlic Bites - five bites made with a blend of mozzarella and Emmental cheese in a garlic herb coating

five bites made with a blend of mozzarella and Emmental cheese in a garlic herb coating Galaxy Salted Caramel McFlurry - soft dairy ice cream swirled with Galaxy chocolate pieces and topped with a salted caramel sauce

soft dairy ice cream swirled with Galaxy chocolate pieces and topped with a salted caramel sauce Galaxy Chocolate McFlurry - soft dairy ice cream, swirling with velvety Galaxy chocolate sauce, and topped with Galaxy chocolate pieces.

How much do the new items cost?

McCrispy Deluxe - £6.09 (individual) £7.79 (as part of a meal)

BBQ Quarter Pounder™ Cheese - £4.29 (individual) £5.99 (as part of a meal)

BBQ Double Quarter Pounder™ Cheese - £5.49 (individual) £7.19 (as part of a meal)

Cheesy Garlic Bites- £2.29

Cheesy Garlic Bites Sharebox - £6.49

Galaxy Salted Caramel McFlurry - £1.99

Galaxy Salted Caramel McFlurry Mini - £1.49

Galaxy Chocolate McFlurry® - £1.99

Galaxy Chocolate McFlurry® Mini -£1.49

When will new items be available?

The new summer menu will be available from Wednesday, 2 August, 2023. To find your nearest McDonald’s branch, visit the store locator on the McDonald’s website .

How to get free fries at McDonald’s

McDonald’s has made its popular loyalty scheme more generous this summer by expanding the Rewards Menu and bringing a new tier of Rewards to customers.

Until mid-August, McDonald’s is giving away free fries with any purchase to new customers who opt-in to MyMcDonald’s Rewards.