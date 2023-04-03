All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
2 days ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
7 minutes ago Cricketers see off Dover ferry port queues with impromptu match
54 minutes ago KSI apologises for using racial slur on Youtube game show
57 minutes ago Jacob Rees-Mogg’s stunning family home on sale for £2.75 million
1 hour ago Passport Office workers five-week strike begins
2 hours ago All the new driving laws and offences introduced in April - full list

McDonald’s to handout free coffee & frozen strawberry lemonade today - how to claim & list of McCafe drinks

McDonald’s is handing out free drinks for one day only - here’s how to get one

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 10:28 BST
 Comment

McDonald’s is handing out free coffees to customers who buy one of these two products today (April 3). To kickstart the month, the fast-food chain is giving away free McCafe drinks with the purchase of a Bacon Roll, or a Filet-O-Fish® burger when ordered via the McDonald’s App.

Before 11 am, McDonald’s app users can enjoy a free hot drink when ordering a bacon roll for a total of £4.19. Whether you’re a flat white lover or a hot chocolate drinker, enjoy it for free when ordering a delicious bacon breakfast with a choice of ketchup or brown sauce, served on a soft, white roll.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As the lunch menu opens the classic Filet-O-Fish® will be available for only £1.39 – saving a whopping £3.30. The white Hoki or Pollock fish burger is served in crispy breadcrumbs, with cheese and tartare sauce, in a steamed bun.

Customers will be able to earn points when they purchase one of these deals by opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards. The scheme means every penny spent equals one Rewards point, so this week’s offers will get you 419 points when grabbing a Bacon Roll and 139 points when picking up a Filet-O-Fish®.

All deals are exclusively available on the McDonald’s App and customers can start earning points on all orders by downloading via Google Play or the Apple App Store here, signing up and opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards. McDonald’s breakfast is available from 5 am-11am, and McDonald’s lunchtime menu is available from 11am daily.

Kingston McDonald's is to get a major refurb
Kingston McDonald's is to get a major refurb
Kingston McDonald's is to get a major refurb

McDonald’s McCafe’ drinks list

Toffee Latte

Flat White

Latte

Cappuccino

White Coffee

Black Coffee

Espresso

Hot Chocolate

Tea

Caramel Iced Frappe

Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

McDonald'sDrinksPollock
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.