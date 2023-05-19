Danny Dyer has teased a return to EastEnders despite his character being presumed dead after a dramatic Christmas Day episode

Danny Dyer has teased a return to EastEnders just months after leaving the soap. Dyer joined the soap in 2013 as Mick Carter, and was embroiled in many high profile storylines before his exit on Christmas Day last year.

Despite being busy since leaving the BBC One soap, with a Channel 4 travel show with daughter Dani Dyer, and leading the cast of Channel 5’s upcoming drama Heat, he hinted that a return to EastEnders is a possibility

In an interview with Radio Times , Dyer said: "I don’t regret leaving, but it was really emotional for me. Mick’s exit felt like a real ‘full stop’, but maybe it was a ‘dot, dot, dot’."

In dramatic festive scenes, Dyer’s character was in a cliffside confrontation with wife Janine (Charlie Brooks) after discovering she had framed his ex-wife Linda for drink driving.

This prompted Mick to chase the pair, which became a high speed pursuit. In a bid to save the pair, he jumped in the water but never returned, and was presumed dead. And, this isn’t the first time he has hinted at a return.