Market worries keep record number of small business owners awake at night

The percentage of small business owners that say workplace worries keep them awake at night has hit 10-year peak, according to new research from Novuna Business Finance.

Nationally, eight in 10 (82%) business owners say they get broken sleep or lie awake at night worrying about pressing business issues - up from 75% this time last year.

The findings come at a time when the percentage of small businesses predicting growth this quarter has fallen to 33%. The new Novuna data quantifies the stresses that can be associated with running a small business, dealing with unexpected surprises and volatile market conditions. This annual poll on sleepless nights provides a measure of the real human impact for business owners - and the intensity of concerns that occupy their minds outside working hours.

Sector findings

Coinciding with the launch of a new Novuna Business Finance report that reviews business outlook over time, the new Novuna research reveals significant sector findings, where the percentage of small business owners citing sleepless nights has risen sharply. Manufacturing, agriculture, legal services and transport/distribution are the sectors where the prevalence of sleepless nights for business owners have risen sharply over the last 12-months.

The issues business owners are most likely to be worrying about in the early hours include: Uncertainty of market outlook (47%), the impact of rising National Insurance and the prospect of future tax and interest rate rises (40%), strategies to retain business (28%), managing cash flow (28%) and the burden of red tape (26%). Nationally, 15% of small business owners say they are still feeling the adverse impacts from the long tail of Brexit on their business, an issue that still keeps some awake at night.