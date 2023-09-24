All Sections
Marcus Rashford car crash: Manchester United player involved in collision - what happened?

The England forward was on his way home after he left United’s training ground

By Isabella Boneham
Published 24th Sep 2023, 20:49 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2023, 20:50 BST
 Comment

Manchester United player Marcus Rashford was involved in a car collision with another vehicle on Saturday night (23 September), following the team’s win away at Burnley.

The England forward was on his way home after arriving at Carrington, the club’s training base.

No ambulance was required after Rashford was involved in a collision with another vehicle and Sky News reports he walked away unhurt.

According to The Sun newspaper, Rashford had just left Carrington in his £700,000 Rolls Royce when the collision happened.

Following the collision, pictures and footage were posted online showing the damage to his Rolls Royce.

Marcus Rashford involved in car crash after United win over Burnley. (Photo: Getty Images) Marcus Rashford involved in car crash after United win over Burnley. (Photo: Getty Images)
According to the Mirorr, Rashford’s teammate Fernandes was nearby and checked on his teammate as onlookers watched on.

Police were called to the scene and breathalysed both drivers as a routine measure and no further action was taken.

Rashford posted on Instagram today (Sunday 24 September) to say he is "alright" and "thanks for the messages", while celebrating United’s 1-0 win over Burnley.

He will hope to be involved in United’s match against Crystal Palace on Tuesday (26 September) which will kick off at 8pm.

Speaking to BBC sport after his team’s triump on Saturday, Ten Hag told BBC Sport: “It was clear. Of course we needed that win. We had a tough run of games against good opponents. It wasn’t necessary to lose those games. Today was must-win.

“The team spirit and how they fight together [was impressive]. It was a team attacking with 11 and defending with 11. They supported each other. A lot has been against us, like injuries and decisions. Like tonight.”

