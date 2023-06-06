Watch aftermath as fake ‘Lost Mary’ vape explodes into flames whilst on charge

Dom discovered the horrific scene after smelling smoke at his flat

A shocking image has emerged showing the aftermath of a man’s room which was destroyed by a flaming “knock off” Lost Mary vape. The device is said to have exploded after being plugged in to charge.

Dom, 29, discovered the scene after smelling smoke at his flat in New Cross, south-east London. He had purchased the e-cig for £9.99 from an off licence in nearby Deptford days earlier and was boosting its battery.

But when he sniffed smoke he went to investigate - and saw a blaze raging on his bed. Dom, who doesn’t want to give his surname, says the vape looked like reputable brand Lost Mary - but he now thinks it was a fake.

He said of the scare: “You hear these stories about vapes - so it wasn’t a colossal surprise.

“I went into the corridor and saw thick smoke and went into the bedroom and the bed was ablaze.

“I didn’t really know what it was until I got in the room but my vape was plugged into the wall and it was at the centre of the blaze.

According to Dom, he bought the vape from a ‘not-so-brilliant looking shop’ in Deptford where Lost Mary lookalikes are sold cheaper than usual.

“It cost me £9.99 - and normally they’d be about £15.”

“I always wondered whether they were knock offs,” he said. “That confirmed my suspicions.”

Fortunately the blaze only damaged the bed - leaving the rest of his rented flat untouched. He added: “After I put it out the rest of the day was spent scrapping molten plastic off of the floor.

“It seems like there’s not going to be any lasting damage to the property itself as it’s all coming off the floor.”

Dom said the property fire alarm was sounding for over five minutes. Whilst the incident hasn’t put Dom off vaping, he says he won’t be looking to save money on them in the future.