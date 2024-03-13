A man who found a giant locust in his fridge believes it had been lurking in a bag of celery bought on his Aldi shop.

Lee Westacott, 39, found the bug on the inside of the door after unloading his haul from the supermarket. Lee, a cable jointer, from Droitwich Spa, Worcs., said: "I was cutting some beef and got the celery out.

"I can only think it came out of the celery bag and got stuck in the fridge."

Lee described the insect as 'like a jacked-up grasshopper' and said his son was amazed by it.

He has been offered a £5 goodwill voucher from Aldi to use for a future shop.

An Aldi spokesperson said: "While it has not been possible to establish whether this insect came from an Aldi product, such a rare finding can occasionally occur with products that are grown in natural conditions.