The police have found a body in search of a missing 54-year-old woman as a man in his 20s remains in custody on suspicion of murder.

Police investigating the disappearance of a 54-year-old woman have found a body and a man in his 20s has been held in custody on suspicion of murder. Claire Knights, from Upstreet near Canterbury, was last seen on August 23.

It is believed she was walking her white and brown spaniel called Zebulon from there to the area of Minnis Bay in Birchington, where she was reportedly seen that afternoon. A body was found in a location near Minnis Bay at 7pm on Friday (August 25).

A Kent Police spokesman said that the death was being treated as suspicious . However, formal identification has yet to take place but her family have been informed.

Kent Police, in a statement, said : “Officers have attended a location near Minnis Bay, Birchington where a woman was found deceased. Kent Police was alerted by a member of the public shortly after 7pm on Friday 25 August 2023 and patrols are currently at the scene.

“Formal identification has not yet taken place, however, the family of a 54-year-old woman reported missing from Upstreet on Wednesday 23 August are aware.The death is being treated as suspicious and on Thursday 24 August, a man in his 20s from Margate was arrested on suspicion of murder.