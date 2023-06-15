A 34-year-old man has died on train tracks following a car chase with police -the Independent Office for Police Conduct has launched an investigation into the incident.

The Met said a vehicle pursuit was authorised and officers followed the car for a short time, indicating it should stop. After crashing in Brunswick Mews, Streatham, the police lost sight of the driver in nearby Potters Lane,

In a bid to search for the man, a police helicopter was scrambled to the scene and a body was subsequently spotted on tracks near Estreham Road. Power to the tracks was cut so emergency responders could reach the location of the body safely.

Two investigations have been triggered following the incident. One by the Directorate of Professional Standards and the other by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

A spokesperson for the IOPC said: "We can confirm the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an investigation after a man died following a pursuit by Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers.

"At around 3.26am on Wednesday June 14 we understand a car failed to stop for MPS officers in the Streatham area. We were advised by the MPS that an authorised pursuit began involving a marked and an unmarked police car, and the car being pursued.

"Shortly afterwards the car apparently collided with a garden fence in Brunswick Mews and two male passengers were detained by officers.

“The driver made off from the car and was pursued on foot by officers. We have been told he climbed a fence onto a railway line where, sadly, his body was spotted by police helicopter.

