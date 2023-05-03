The parents of Madeleine McCann have issued a new statement as they mark the 16th anniversary of her daughter’s disappearance

The parents of Madeleine McCann say their daughter is “still very much missed” in a new statement released on the 16th anniversary of her disappearance. Writing in a post on the Official Find Madeleine Campaign Facebook page , Kate and Gerry McCann wrote: “Still missing… still very much missed”.

The couple, from Rothley in Leicestershire, added: “It is hard to find the words to convey how we feel”. They also posted a poem by Clare Polland called “The Contradiction”, telling followers: “[It] resonates strongly with us”.

They ended the post by saying: “The police investigation continues and we await a breakthrough. Thank you to everyone for your support - it really helps.”

Kate and Gerry are expected to join family and friends for a prayer gathering in their home village tonight (Wednesday, May 3).

What happened to Madeleine McCann?

Madeleine McCann was three when she vanished from a holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal, in May 2007. Her disappearance has been described as “the most heavily reported missing-person case in modern history”.

Madeleine was on holiday with her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, and her two-year-old twin siblings as well as a group of family and friends and their children. The McCann children had been left asleep at 8.30pm in the ground-floor apartment, while their parents dined with friends in a restaurant around 55 metres away.

Kate and Gerry McCann, whose daughter Madeleine disappeared from a holiday flat in Portugal 16 years ago, are seen during an interview with the BBC’s Fiona Bruce at Prestwold Hall n 2017.

The parents checked on the children throughout the evening, until Kate discovered Madeleine was missing at 10pm. Madeline’s whereabouts remain unknown, although German prosecutors believe she is dead.